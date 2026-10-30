Lloyd rushed three times for seven yards and brought in his only target for nine yards in the Packers' 27-19 win over the Panthers on Thursday.

In his second game of the season, Josh Jacobs logged a total of 27 touches, leaving precious little work for any other back. Lloyd slightly outpaced Pierre Strong by two carries, but he still logged a season low in rush attempts. With Jacobs looking fully capable of handling a workhorse role moving forward, Lloyd may be destined for similar volume to Thursday's on most weeks as long as his star teammate is available.