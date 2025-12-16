Packers head coach Matt LaFleur implied Tuesday that Lloyd (calf/hamstring) won't be activated this week and will stay on injured reserve for the remainder of the season, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports. "I'm not going to say no," LaFleur said, when asked about Lloyd potentially returning. "But I think you can use deductive reasoning on that one."

The Packers placed Lloyd on IR with a designation to return in late August, after the 24-year-old running back sustained a hamstring injury during the preseason. Lloyd then suffered a calf injury while rehabbing his hamstring, but he made enough progress for the Packers to open up his 21-day practice window Dec. 1. After turning in five straight limited practices, Lloyd tweaked his hamstring again, resulting in him being held out of the Packers' most recent session last Friday. Though Lloyd's window won't officially close until early next week, his latest setback seemingly ends any hope that he had of making a late-season comeback. Lloyd will wrap up his second NFL season having appeared in just one career game, which came back in Week 2 of the 2024 campaign.