Lloyd isn't practicing Monday due to a hip injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

It's a suboptimal start to training camp for a rookie hoping to push AJ Dillon for backup work behind Josh Jacobs. While his 220-pound frame and 4.46 speed hint at lead-back potential, Lloyd could be brought along more slowly than a typical third-round pick after fumbling 10 times on 325 touches during his college career.