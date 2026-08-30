With both Josh Jacobs (groin) landing on the Commissioner's Exempt List and Kaleb Johnson being acquired by the Packers on Sunday, Lloyd now finds himself in a reconfigured Packers backfield.

Lloyd has appeared in just one regular-season game since being selected by the Packers in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but with Jacobs out of action for the time being Lloyd is now the top available option on the depth chart. Both Johnson and Chris Brooks -- who excels at pass blocking -- figure to factor into the mix sans Jacobs, but with Johnson just joining the team, Lloyd now finds himself as the favorite to pick up carries.