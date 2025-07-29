Lloyd (groin) is not practicing Tuesday due to a soft-tissue injury sustained during Monday's session, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Lloyd suffered what head coach Matt LaFleur and GM Brian Gutekunst now believe to have been a non-contact injury during Monday's training camp session, per Bill Huber of SI.com. The 2024 third-round pick's current groin issue is the latest in a series of unfortunate injuries, including hip, hamstring and ankle problems, in addition to appendicitis, which limited him to a single regular-season appearance as a rookie. Lloyd will work to get healthy in time for Green Bay's preseason opener Aug. 9 versus the Jets, and he still has over a month to get right before Week 1 at home against the Lions on Sept. 7.