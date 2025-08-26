The Packers placed Lloyd (hamstring) on injured reserve with a designation to return Tuesday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.

Lloyd emerged from preseason Week 2 action with hamstring tightness, marking yet another health concern that will cause the 2024 third-round pick to miss regular-season games. In fact, he's made only one appearance (Week 2 last year) in his career to date and now won'[t be eligible to suit up until at least Sunday, Oct. 12 versus the Bengals following Tuesday's transaction. The Packers backfield will kick off the upcoming campaign with Josh Jacobs leading the way and Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks backing him up.