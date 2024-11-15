Lloyd (ankle) missed Friday's practice due to appendicitis and won't be available for Sunday's game at Chicago, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

The Packers designated Lloyd on Monday to return from injured reserve, subsequently listing him as a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday due to ankle and hamstring injuries. It seems the newly reported hamstring injury isn't serious and wouldn't have prevented him from playing this week, but Lloyd now has an entirely different issue to deal with, after missing the past seven games with a high ankle sprain. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that the team will talk to the league about a possible extension/exception for the 21-day window when a player is designated to return from IR, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Reading between the lines, Lloyd is expected to miss at least two or three more weeks while recovering from surgery to address the appendicitis.