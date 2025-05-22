Lloyd (appendix) has no restrictions at practice and is slated to be a full participant when Green Bay's OTAs begin May 27, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Lloyd was limited to just one appearance in his rookie season, first due to a hamstring injury sustained during the Packers' preseason opener, then an ankle sprain that required seven weeks on IR to heal, and finally appendicitis that popped up just after his practice window opened. Now healthy, the 2024 third-rounder again faces opportunity to compete for the No. 2 role behind workhorse Josh Jacobs. Green Bay didn't make notable additions to the running back room in free agency or April's draft, though Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks proved capable last season and remain on hand. Lloyd boasts playmaking speed and pass-catching chops, but after having missed most of training camp and the regular season Year 1, he may still have developmental work to do relating to the ball-security issues that plagued him in college.