Packers' MarShawn Lloyd: Ramping up rehab
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lloyd (hamstring) is making good progress in his rehab, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
While he is still on injured reserve, Lloyd was seen off to the side at practice working up a sweat, signaling that his window of return may be close. The 24-year-old has still not been seen participating in official practices, but with Josh Jacobs suffering a knee injury this week, even more attention will be on Lloyd's recovery.
