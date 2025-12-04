Lloyd (calf) was limited in practice Thursday.

The Packers opened Lloyd's practice window to return from injured reserve Monday, and he so far has logged back-to-back capped practices as he attempts to put a calf injury behind him. The 2024 third-round pick has made just one appearance (Week 2 of last season) in his pro career due to a series of health concerns that kept him sidelined, but he now appears to be ramping up toward his first game action of the current campaign. Friday's injury report will unveil whether Lloyd has a chance to play Sunday versus the Bears, but even if he receives a designation, Green Bay will need to activate him from IR by Saturday afternoon.