Packers' MarShawn Lloyd: Remains limited in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lloyd (calf) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Lloyd has been a limited participant in each practice since the Packers designated him to return from injured reserve last week. He won't necessarily contribute this season even if deemed healthy enough to do so, as Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks appear to be trusted with backup roles behind Josh Jacobs.
