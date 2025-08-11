Lloyd (groin) is participating in practice Monday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Lloyd missed roughly two weeks of practice, plus Green Bay's preseason opener against the Jets, due to a non-contact groin injury, but he now appears back to full health. Fellow backup running back Emanuel Wilson (knee) also got back on the practice field Monday. Lloyd is competing to secure the No. 2 role behind workhorse starter Josh Jacobs, and he could get a chance to suit up for preseason action Saturday on the road at Indianapolis.