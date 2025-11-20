Packers running backs coach Ben Sirmans said Thursday that he believes Lloyd (hamstring) will play this season, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Since the Packers drafted him in the third round of the 2024 Draft, Lloyd has made just one appearance as a pro due to a cascade of health concerns, including a hamstring injury that so far his delayed his 2025 debut. Coach Matt LaFleur has touched on Lloyd's recovery a few times during the campaign, including noting that the second-year RB traveled to the West Coast to continue his rehab in early November. Lloyd then was spotted working on the side last Thursday, indicating that he may be closing on in being designated for return from injured reserve. Until that happens, he won't be a candidate to join Josh Jacobs (knee), Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks in Green Bay's backfield.