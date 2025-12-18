Lloyd (hamstring) is officially ruled out for Saturday's road game against the Bears, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Lloyd came off IR temporarily on Wednesday, as part of Green Bay's reported plan to place him back on IR, to make it possible for the 2024 third-round pick to get healthy in time for a return during the playoffs. With Josh Jacobs (knee/ankle) and No. 3 back Chris Brooks (chest) both officially questionable to face Chicago, Emanuel Wilson is the only fully healthy member of the Packers' backfield.