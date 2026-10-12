Lloyd rushed 10 times for 31 yards and two touchdowns while catching one of two targets for six yards during Sunday's 31-7 win over the Bears.

Lloyd was able to open the second quarter with a 10-yard touchdown run before later adding a four-yard score in the fourth quarter. The running back's 10 carries were his most since logging 13 rushes for 37 yards in Week 1 versus Minnesota. Lloyd has now compiled 112 rushing yards on 40 carries and two touchdowns while reeling in 10 of 13 targets for 55 yards and a score over five games to open the 2026 season while operating as Green Bay's primary option in the backfield with Josh Jacobs (personal) on the Commissioner's Exempt List.

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