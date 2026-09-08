Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich suggested Tuesday that Lloyd could be part of a backfield committee to begin the season while Josh Jacobs (personal) remains on the Commissioner's Exempt List, Weston Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports. "It's gonna be running back by committee for a little bit to see where everyone is at," Stenavich said. "[Lloyd] definitely has explosive ability, playmaking ability."

Though he profiles as the most enticing fantasy option of a backfield group that includes Kaleb Johnson and Chris Brooks, Lloyd doesn't look like he'll be called upon to handle a workhorse role out of the backfield amid Jacobs' absence. While Lloyd made it through training camp and the preseason unscathed and showed some dynamism as both a ball carrier and pass catcher, durability was a major concern over his first two NFL seasons; he's thus far been limited to just one career game on account of multiple soft-tissue injuries in addition to an emergency appendectomy. As such, the Packers are unlikely to ask Lloyd to shoulder heavy workloads, especially with Johnson on hand to serve as a between-the-tackles rushing complement and with Brooks available to spell him on passing downs.