Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich suggested Tuesday that Lloyd could be part of a backfield committee to begin the season while Josh Jacobs (personal) remains on the Commissioner's Exempt List, Weston Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports. "It's gonna be running back by committee for a little bit to see where everyone is at," Stenavich said. "[Lloyd] definitely has explosive ability, playmaking ability."

Though he profiles as the most enticing fantasy option of a backfield group that includes Kaleb Johnson and Chris Brooks, Lloyd doesn't look like he'll be called upon to handle a workhorse role during Jacobs' absence. While Lloyd made it through training camp and the preseason healthy and flashed his upside as both a ball carrier and pass catcher, durability has not been his string suit in the NFL. The 2024 third-round pick been limited to just one career game on account of multiple soft-tissue injuries, in addition to an emergency appendectomy.