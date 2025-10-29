Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that Lloyd (hamstring), who remains on IR, is not nearing a return to practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Lloyd has spent the entire regular season on IR due to a hamstring injury. LaFleur offered optimism about the second-year pro's progression toward the practice field mid-October, but it seems things have since changed. It's possible that Lloyd, who has dealt with consistent injury issues since being selected by Green Bay in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, has suffered a setback in his recovery. In any case, Emanuel Wilson has entrenched himself as the No. 2 option behind Josh Jacobs in the Packers' backfield, so if Lloyd does return to action this season, he'll likely compete with Chris Brooks for the No. 3 role.