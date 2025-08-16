Lloyd is in line to make his 2025 preseason debut Saturday versus the Colts, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Lloyd missed Green Bay's preseason opener against the Jets while working his way back from a non-contact groin injury, but he retook the practice field Monday and has since gained full clearance. As the 2024 third-round pick competes with Emmanuel Wilson to entrench himself as the top backup to workhorse starter Josh Jacobs, his foremost goal will be to stay healthy after having been limited to just one regular-season appearances as a rookie. With Malik Willis starting versus Indianapolis on Saturday in lieu of Jordan Love (thumb) and Josh Jacobs resting, per Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site, coach Matt LaFleur could focus on the rushing game and provide Lloyd expanded opportunities to demonstrate his athleticism.