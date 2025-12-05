default-cbs-image
Lloyd (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Lloyd won't be activated from injured reserve prior to Sunday's game. His 21-day window to resume practicing was opened Monday. The 2024 third-round draft pick has yet to suit up in the 2025 regular season.

