Lloyd (groin) is handling rehab work on a side field at Thursday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Lloyd is back with the rehab group for the first time since he picked up a non-contact groin injury late July. While the 2024 third-round pick likely doesn't have enough time to gain clearance for Saturday's preseason opener against the Jets, it's encouraging to see him making progress, and it's possible he could be ready to suit up against the Colts on Aug. 16. Once back at full health, Lloyd will resume competing with Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks for the No. 2 running back role behind starter Josh Jacobs.