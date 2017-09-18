Bennett caught five passes for 47 yards in Sunday's loss to the Falcons.

Bennett could have had a bigger game Sunday night, but he dropped several passes thrown his direction and finished with fewer than 50 receiving yards for the second time in as many weeks as a Packer. The good news for Bennett and his fantasy owners is that he led the Packers with 11 targets, so it's clear quarterback Aaron Rodgers is already comfortable throwing the ball in his direction often.