Packers' Martellus Bennett: Doubtful for Monday
Bennett (shoulder) is doubtful for Monday's game against Detroit.
With Bennett out, the Packers will look to Lance Kendricks and Richard Rodgers to pick up the slack at tight end. With the Green Bay passing game at substantial risk of struggling with Brett Hundley at quarterback, the odds of either providing reliable production don't appear great.
