Bennett brought in one of two targets for a three-yard touchdown in Saturday's 21-17 preseason win over the Redskins.

Bennett put a successful cap on the Packers' opening 15-play, 75-yard drive with his score, marking his first time in the end zone in a Packers uniform. Although the touchdown was certainly a nice bonus, the most important takeaway from Bennett's brief game action was the fact he had a chance to officially take the field with Aaron Rodgers for the first time. He and the rest of his first-unit teammates are projected to see a notable bump in snaps during next Saturday's contest against the Broncos.

