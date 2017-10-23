Bennett caught two passes for 17 yards in Sunday's loss to the Saints.

Bennett's quiet day does not come as a surprise given his output this season, but what is shocking is the fact that his 17 yards led all Packers pass catchers. The team will have extra time to get in sync with fill-in quarterback Brett Hundley thanks to a bye in Week 8, but it will be tough to rely on Bennett for fantasy purposes unless Hundley -- who threw for just 87 yards Sunday -- becomes more effective through the air.