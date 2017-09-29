Bennett brought in six of seven targets for 39 yards in Thursday's 35-14 win over the Bears.

There were some nuance to Bennett's stat line, which included a team-high reception total. On the one hand, it was encouraging to see him bring in all but one target for the second straight contest after struggling with drops in a Week 2 loss to the Falcons. Conversely, while he did post a 26-yard grab, his five other receptions went for only 13 yards, a paltry average of 2.6 yards per catch. Bennett and the Packers are clearly still fully integrating him into the team's offensive system, and the good news is that QB Aaron Rodgers has shown no hesitation in getting him involved, as his 28 targets attest. Bennett will look to make an impression against one of his old squads when Green Bay faces off with the Cowboys in a Week 5 road showdown.