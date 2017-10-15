Bennett had two receptions for 22 yards in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.

Bennett has been on the field frequently this season, but he has not been much of a factor in the Packers' passing attack, and is now averaging just over 32 receiving yards per game after six weeks of action. It's difficult to envision his production taking any sort of significant leap with Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) out for an extended period of time, though the Packers' offense could see some changes under new starter Brett Hundley.