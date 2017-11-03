Packers' Martellus Bennett: Misses practice Friday
Bennett (shoulder) didn't take part in practice Friday, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
It's somewhat troubling that Bennett has come out of the bye week with two straight absences from practices to open Week 9 preparations, but if he's able to get on the field in some capacity Saturday, it would assuage some concern regarding his availability for Monday's contest against the Lions. Bennett has yet to reach the end zone in his seven games with the Packers, and his fantasy outlook isn't expected to improve with Brett Hundley set to conduct the offense through at least Week 15 while Green Bay awaits a potential return of Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) from injured reserve.
More News
-
Packers' Martellus Bennett: Tending to injury shoulder•
-
Packers' Martellus Bennett: Plans to retire after 2017•
-
Packers' Martellus Bennett: Leads team in receiving despite quiet day•
-
Packers' Martellus Bennett: Minimal output in Week 6•
-
Packers' Martellus Bennett: Posts season-best yardage total•
-
Packers' Martellus Bennett: Leads team in receptions Thursday•
-
Elliott to play Week 9; Doubts beyond
Ezekiel Elliott will be allowed to play this Sunday, but this decision raises even more concerns...
-
What you missed: Benjamin needed
The thin Bills' receiving corps took another hit in a loss to the Jets. What else happened...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
No!!! ACL tears Watson's season
The season for the NFL's brightest new star ends when Deshaun Watson tears his ACL in practice...
-
Analyzing Week 9 RB dilemmas
Four backfields were shaken up heading into Week 9. Dave Richard offers his take on how Fantasy...