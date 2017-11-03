Bennett (shoulder) didn't take part in practice Friday, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It's somewhat troubling that Bennett has come out of the bye week with two straight absences from practices to open Week 9 preparations, but if he's able to get on the field in some capacity Saturday, it would assuage some concern regarding his availability for Monday's contest against the Lions. Bennett has yet to reach the end zone in his seven games with the Packers, and his fantasy outlook isn't expected to improve with Brett Hundley set to conduct the offense through at least Week 15 while Green Bay awaits a potential return of Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) from injured reserve.