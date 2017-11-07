Packers' Martellus Bennett: Not playing Monday
Bennett (shoulder) is listed as inactive Monday against the Lions.
In the Packers' last game before a Week 8 bye, Bennett took the field for 49 of the 55 offensive snaps, showing no signs of physical impairment. However, he was unable to practice this week due to a shoulder concern. While he tends to the injury, tight ends Lance Kendricks and Richard Rodgers will step into more prominent roles in the offense.
