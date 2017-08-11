Play

Bennett caught one pass for 13 yards in Thursday's preseason victory over the Eagles.

Bennett did not have a chance to see game action with starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was held out Thursday for precautionary reasons, but most importantly he made it through the Packers' first preseason game healthy.

