Bennett indicated via Instagram on Saturday that he plans to retire following the 2017 season, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.

Bennett signed a three-year, $18.45 million contract with the Packers in the offseason, and had a quiet first half to the 2017 season with 24 receptions for 233 yards and zero touchdowns through seven games. The news doesn't affect the 30-year-old's fantasy prospects for this season, but with Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) out until at least Week 15, Bennett is an unreliable option unless he manages to illustrate some major chemistry with new signal caller Brett Hundley. The 10-year veteran said he was "pretty sure" this season's remaining games would be the last of his NFL career, but we'll see as the rest of the season unfolds if he has a change of heart.