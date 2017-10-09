Packers' Martellus Bennett: Posts season-best yardage total
Bennett caught three passes for a season-high 53 yards in Sunday's victory over the Cowboys.
Bennett was targeted only three times Sunday, but he made the most of his opportunities, and a 33-yard catch helped him finish the day with his best yardage total since the 2017 campaign kicked off. Bennett has been pretty quiet in the passing game this year, but he has been asked to help block frequently with one or both of starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Bryan Bulaga sitting out each game. It's possible his role could expand some once both linemen take the field at the same time.
