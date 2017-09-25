Bennett caught three passes for 12 yards in Sunday's victory over the Bengals.

A week after being targeted 11 times Bennett saw only four passes thrown his direction Sunday, and he made only a blip on the fantasy radar. It was thought that Bennett would be a red-zone threat for the Packers, but through three games he has not been targeted inside the 20-yard line. Bennett is off to a slow start, but he remains the unquestioned top tight end in Green Bay.