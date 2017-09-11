Play

Bennett caught three of six targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 17-9 win over Seattle.

Quiet throughout most of his Packers debut, Bennett finally broke through with a 26-yard gain to ice the game at the two-minute warning. He's locked in as the team's top tight end ahead of a more favorable matchup Week 2 in Atlanta.

