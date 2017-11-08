Packers' Martellus Bennett: Released with failure to disclose designation
The Packers released Bennett (shoulder) on Tuesday with a "Failure to Disclose Physical Condition" designation, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The designation suggests that the Packers believe Bennett wasn't entirely forthcoming about aspects of his medical history when he signed with the team in March. This could lead to an ugly battle, with the Packers potentially expecting Bennett to repay a sizable portion of his $6.3 million signing bonus. He likely was already prepared to give some of the bonus back, having suggested in October that he'll retire after the 2017 season, even though his three-year contract runs through 2019. Bennett missed Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Lions with a shoulder injury, allowing both Richard Rodgers and Lance Kendricks to establish new season-high marks in offensive snap count. Kendricks caught two of three targets for 32 yards on 29 snaps, while Rodgers caught one of two targets for five yards on 33 snaps. Neither is likely to produce with any consistency in an offense led by Brett Hundley.
