Bennett was unable to practice Thursday due to a shoulder injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

In one full game working with Brett Hundley, Bennett gathered in two of three passes for 17 yards in Week 7 against the Saints. With a subsequent bye, the Packers didn't have to reveal any new injuries from that contest until Thursday, and a lack of participation doesn't bode well for the veteran tight end. Bennett will have two more sessions to prove his health in advance of Monday's divisional matchup with the Lions.

