Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said Bennett (shoulder) won't play Sunday against the Bears.

With Bennett still sidelined, Lance Kendricks and Richard Rodgers are in line to head the Packers' tight-end corps in Week 10. It's a timeshare that resulted in Kendricks catching two passes 32 yards and Rodgers making one reception for five yards in Monday's 30-17 loss to the Lions.

