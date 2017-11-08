Packers' Martellus Bennett: Won't play this week
Bennett (shoulder) won't play Sunday against the Bears.
With Bennett still sidelined, Lance Kendricks and Richard Rodgers are in line to head the Packers' Week 10 tight end corps. It's a time-share that resulted in Kendricks catching two passes 32 yards and Rodgers making one reception for five yards in this past Monday's 30-17 loss to the Lions.
