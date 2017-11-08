Bennett (shoulder) won't play Sunday against the Bears.

With Bennett still sidelined, Lance Kendricks and Richard Rodgers are in line to head the Packers' Week 10 tight end corps. It's a time-share that resulted in Kendricks catching two passes 32 yards and Rodgers making one reception for five yards in this past Monday's 30-17 loss to the Lions.

