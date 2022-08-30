site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Packers' Mason Crosby: Activated from PUP for Week 1
Crosby (knee) has been activated from the PUP list and is expected to play Week 1 against Minnesota, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
The Packers are activating Crosby shortly after they waived fellow kicker Ramiz Ahmed. The soon-to-be 38-year-old missed all of training camp and the preseason after having a knee scope in mid-July.
