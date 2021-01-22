Crosby (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Buccaneers, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Crosby was limited in practice all week due to a shoulder issue, but his status never appeared to be in any true danger. The placekicker veteran hasn't missed a field-goal attempt all year.
