Packers' Mason Crosby: Another perfect outing

Crosby made a 46-yard field goal and four extra points in Sunday's victory over the Giants.

The conditions at MetLife Stadium were not ideal for kicking, but Crosby handled the challenge with ease and made every kick he attempted. That has become the norm for Crosby, who has not missed a kick since Week 3 and is now 14-for-15 on field goals and a perfect 33-for-33 on extra points this season. He will attempt to keep his streak going in Week 14 against a Washington team that ranks Top-10 against opposing kickers over the last five weeks.

