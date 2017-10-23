Packers' Mason Crosby: Another single-digit scoring week
Crosby made a 46-yard field goal and two extra points in Sunday's loss to the Saints.
Crosby did miss a field goal Sunday, but it came from 59 yards out in wet conditions, so his chances of converting were minimal to begin with. Crosby has not reached double-digit points in a game through seven weeks, and he will be challenged to do in the near future unless the Packers' offense shows more signs of life under the helm of fill-in quarterback Brett Hundley.
