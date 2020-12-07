Crosby made a 40-yard field goal and three of four extra-point attempts in Sunday's victory over the Eagles.

While Crosby remained perfect on field-goal attempts, he did miss an extra point for the second week in a row. Of greater concern for fantasy players is his output, as he finished with a single digit in the points column for the eighth time in nine games. As the kicker for the highest-scoring team in the league, Crosby's floor is as high as anyone's. At the same time, though, with just seven field-goal attempts over his last nine games, there hasn't been much room for upside.