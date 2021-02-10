Crosby made all 16 field goals he attempted and converted a league-leading 59 of his 63 extra-point chances over 16 games in the 2020 season.

Crosby averaged a career-low 1.0 field-goal attempts per game, but he made every kick he put up, including five in the 40-49 range and four from 50 yards and beyond. While he racked up more extra points than anyone else, the Packers' success in the red zone and Crosby's lack of field-goal attempts put a dent in his fantasy value. He signed a three-year deal with the Packers last offseason, so it's almost certain he will remain the team's kicker in 2021.