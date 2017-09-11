Packers' Mason Crosby: Average output in Week 1
Crosby made a 40-yard field goal and both his extra-point attempts in Sunday's victory over the Seahawks.
Scoring opportunities were few and far between for the Packers on Sunday, which led to only average production for Crosby in his 2017 debut. He could see more chances to put up points in Week 2 in what figures to be a high-scoring affair between the Packers and Falcons.
