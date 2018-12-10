Packers' Mason Crosby: Back in double figures
Crosby made two field goals and four extra points in Sunday's victory over the Falcons.
Crosby reached double digits in points for the first time since Week 6, and he provided an extra boost in leagues that count field-goal distance by connecting from both 50 and 48 yards. Crosby and the Packers will next square off against a Bears team that has allowed opposing kickers to attempt just 20 field goals and 21 extra points all season.
