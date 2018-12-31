Packers' Mason Crosby: Bounces back in 2019

Crosby did not score a point in the Packers' Week 17 loss to the Lions and finished the regular season with 124 points over 16 games.

Crosby bounced back from the career-low 78 points he scored in 2017 with his highest point total since 2014. He made 81 percent of the field goals he attempted, and bounced back nicely after missing five attempts -- including four in one game -- over his first five games of the season. Crosby is under contract with the Packers for two more years, making him the favorite to remain the team's kicker in 2019.