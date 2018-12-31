Packers' Mason Crosby: Bounces back in 2019
Crosby did not score a point in the Packers' Week 17 loss to the Lions and finished the regular season with 124 points over 16 games.
Crosby bounced back from the career-low 78 points he scored in 2017 with his highest point total since 2014. He made 81 percent of the field goals he attempted, and bounced back nicely after missing five attempts -- including four in one game -- over his first five games of the season. Crosby is under contract with the Packers for two more years, making him the favorite to remain the team's kicker in 2019.
More News
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Racks up the points in win•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Hits three field goals in Week 15•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Back in double figures•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Output remains minimal•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Scores five points in Week 12•
-
Packers' Mason Crosby: Misses first field goal since Week 5•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football playoff rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...