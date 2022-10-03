Crosby made two field goals and three extra points in Sunday's 27-24 overtime victory over the Patriots.

Crosby bounced back from a quiet Week 3 by tying the season-high nine points he put on the scoreboard in Week 2. The inconsistency has been tough for fantasy players to deal with, but Crosby will be in position to produce again his next time out, as the Packers will take on a Giants squad that allowed opposing kickers to score at least eight points in each of its first four games.