Crosby made a 57-yard field goal and all four extra points he attempted in Sunday's victory over the Lions.

Crosby was perfect on extra points after missing one each of the previous two weeks, and he also drained his longest attempt of the season to give the Packers an important 10-point lead late in Sunday's contest. Crosby has not missed a field-goal attempt all season, but he is still looking for just his second double-digit total since Week 3. He could have a tough time achieving that in Week 15 facing a Panthers team that allowed just two field goals and four extra points over the past three weeks.