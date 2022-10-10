Crosby made two field goals and two extra points in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Giants.
The Giants are ceding some of the most points to kickers league-wide, and Crosby capitalized, putting eight points on the board and drilling field goals from 46 and 48 yards. Heading into a Week 6 matchup with the Jets, the veteran is a perfect 6-for-6 on field goal attempts and 11-for-11 on point after touchdown tries.
